Saranne Marie Patricia Condon Morse
Jul 26, 1925 - Aug 15, 2019
Saranne Marie Patricia Condon Morse was born on July 26, 1925 in Streator, Illinois and passed away on August 15, 2019 in Carlsbad, California.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with rosary being recited at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church located at 459 West 21st Street, Merced, California 95348. A reception will follow services.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019