November 29, 1946 - June 26, 2019

Scott Ralph Lower passed away in his home on June 26, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. His wife, Marie was by his side. Scott was born in Oakland, CA on November 29, 1946 to Roy and Jeanette Lower. The family soon moved back to the family home in Los Banos, where Scott resided for most of his life. He attended OLF, Los Banos High School, Cabrillo College, and San Jose State University, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in graphic arts. After a short time as a print shop owner, he began his 30 year career with Grasslands Water District, from which he retired in 2011. Scott loved the outdoors, and was very active in archery, hunting, and golf. He spent many happy hours at the family hill ranch. Many archery trophies are displayed in his home, and he even built some of his own traditional bows. Scott married Marie (Morris) Lower on May 14, 1983, and they have two children, Hunter Lower (Natalie) and Ben Lower (Sarah.) There are also two grandchildren, Lilith and Lance Lower. Scott is also survived by a brother, Mark Lower (Tina,) cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lance. No services are planned. At Scott's request, his ashes will be interred at the family ranch, where he spent so many happy times.

Scott Ralph LowerNovember 29, 1946 - June 26, 2019Scott Ralph Lower passed away in his home on June 26, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. His wife, Marie was by his side. Scott was born in Oakland, CA on November 29, 1946 to Roy and Jeanette Lower. The family soon moved back to the family home in Los Banos, where Scott resided for most of his life. He attended OLF, Los Banos High School, Cabrillo College, and San Jose State University, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in graphic arts. After a short time as a print shop owner, he began his 30 year career with Grasslands Water District, from which he retired in 2011. Scott loved the outdoors, and was very active in archery, hunting, and golf. He spent many happy hours at the family hill ranch. Many archery trophies are displayed in his home, and he even built some of his own traditional bows. Scott married Marie (Morris) Lower on May 14, 1983, and they have two children, Hunter Lower (Natalie) and Ben Lower (Sarah.) There are also two grandchildren, Lilith and Lance Lower. Scott is also survived by a brother, Mark Lower (Tina,) cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lance. No services are planned. At Scott's request, his ashes will be interred at the family ranch, where he spent so many happy times. Published in Merced Sun Star from June 29 to July 5, 2019

