Sean Yoder

Sean YoderMarch 26, 1988-Oct 6, 2020Sean Paul Yoder was born on March 26, 1988 and went to heaven on October 6, 2020 in Fresno, CA. Sean grew up in Merced, CA. Sean will always be remembered for his love of football. He played for Buhach Colony High School in Atwater (06). He also played for Merced Junior College. Sean leaves behind his Father Charles "Chuck" Yoder (Tracy); Mother Shelly Williams; Sister Kimberlee Yoder (Thomas); Step Sister Maya; Step Brother Jayson; Nephew Jordan, Niece Melody and Grandmother Evelyn Lash. Sean has loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who will miss him very much. Rest in peace baby boy.