Sept 3, 1935 - Feb 19 2019

Sharleen Graff Robson passed away on February 19th, 2019. She was 83 years old. She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Sharleen was born to Harley B. and Corinne Hansen Graff on Sept. 3rd, 1935 in Fort Point, NE. Her first years were spent in a small apartment in Lincoln, NE with her parents. The room was so small it had a Murphy bed, and Sharleen's crib was a box.

Her mother was a strict disciplinarian and very frugal and her father was a popular businessman. Harley Graff's career had the family moving around the country; they lived in Daly City, CA, Aberdeen, TX, and many other places, finally winding up in Pierre, SD for Sharleen's high school years. In Pierre, Sharleen made lifelong friends.

Sharleen showed horses as a child. She went to college at Boulder State University, earning a B.A. in History.

During a summer home from college, Sharleen met Bob Robson, and although they didn't spend much time together, they made a connection that would last. Years later Bob would visit Sharleen and her mother in California and drop out of college. They got married on August 31st, 1957. Their first child was born the next summer.

Sharleen made a home for her family in the Bay Area while her husband worked at early technology companies.

In the 1970s the Robsons decided to leave the Bay Area and bought farmland in Le Grand, CA. Here they started a small cattle ranch, and later, farmed nuts. The Robsons were among the first farmers to plant pistachios in California.

Bob and Sharleen took many wonderful trips all around the world. Bob and his friends like to fish and their wives would join for adventure and beautiful sights.

Sharleen loved to paint watercolors. She showed her art at county fairs and sold many pieces. In the early 1980s Sharleen started a retail nut shop called Buchanan Hollow Nut Company and managed it until her death.

Sharleen loved games, especially Scrabble. She would often try to get people to play Scrabble with her. She had a wonderful life and always did what she wanted — paint, run a business, and play Scrabble.

She will be missed by her family and her community. There will be a celebration of life gathering for Sharleen Graff Robson in the Spring or Summer of 2019.

