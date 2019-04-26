Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Ann Mays. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Funeral service 11:00 AM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



June 15, 1946 - Apr 23, 2019

Sharon Ann Mays, a longtime resident of Dos Palos passed away at her residence on April 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 72 years old.

Sharon was born on June 15, 1946 in Merced, California the daughter of William and Marvell Mays.

She enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, spoiling her grandchildren, traveling excursions with her sisters and their families and meeting with her Merced County retiree group monthly since she retired from Merced County Employment and Training Department after 23 years. She was a member of the AFSCME Union. She was a volunteer for ACS Relay for life.

She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly and lovingly by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Marvell Mays, her sister Jeanette Melton and 2 brothers: Robert and Harvey Mays.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Yolanda Flores, Dana (Aimee) Reyes, Tonya (David) Langley and Daren Castleman, sisters: Wanda Harris and Jill (Duane) Martin, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. Burial at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

