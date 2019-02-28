Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Ann Ramos. View Sign



Aug 27, 1943 - Feb 22, 2019

Sharon Ann Ramos, 75, passed away at Bel Mar Villa Assisted Living in Fresno, California on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1943 in Gustine, California.

Sharon graduated from Gustine High School. She met and married Clyde Ramos in 1964.She worked as a beautician, florist assistant and for the Morning Star Packing Co.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ezaltina Castro and her son Gregory Scott Ramos.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde Ramos, daughter Erin (Bret) Clay, sister Tina Marie (Randy) Mendonca, nieces: Desiree Mendonca and Breanne Ramos, brother-in-law Gary Ramos, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many friends.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Los Banos followed by The Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

Donations can be made to the .

1840 S Center Ave

Los Banos , CA 93635

