SHARON BENNIN

DEC. 31, 1948 - APR. 11, 2020

Sharon Bennin was born in Lakeport, CA and and passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 11, 2020.

Sharon was raised in Kelseyville, CA and eventually met her husband, Steve Bennin, in the summer of 1974. They married on September 11, 1975 and they established their home in Los Banos. They had two children, Casey and Stephanie. Sharon loved being a wife, mother and homemaker for many years. Her family~son, daughter, grandkids, sisters will miss her love and the individual attention she would give to each person.

She was proud to have worked for Ranchwood Realty helping Greg and Kathy Hosteller name the streets in the Ranchwood area. In the early 90's, Sharon went back to school at Modesto Junior College to become a respiratory therapist. After graduation, she worked at Los Banos Memorial Hospital for 20 years. Sharon will always be remembered by the doctors and associates as a pleasant, caring and compassionate Respiratory Therapist.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Hazel Pounds and sister Debbie Harris. She is survived by her husband Steve Bennin; children: Casey (Susie) Bennin of Shalimar, Florida; Stephanie (Dean) Aity of Livermore, Ca; Grandchildren: Aiden and Makayla Aity; Alysa, Hailey, and Jacob Bennin. Sisters: Melba Austin and twin sister Karen Hook.

In leiu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's name to: UC Davis Foundation, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1830, Sacramento, CA 95820

Although we will all miss her and never forget her , we need to remember she is with the Lord and reunited with her parents and sister.

Services are under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapels, Inc.~Los Banos.

