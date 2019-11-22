Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shea Lynn (McNeely) Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shea Lynn Williams (McNeely)

December 21, 1997 - November 17, 2019

Shea was born on December 21, 1997 in Merced. Shea attended St. Luke's School, Preschool through 5th grade. She graduated 8th grade from McSwain School and then attended Buhach Colony High School. In her sophomore year, Shea was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension. In December of 2014, She received a double lung and heart transplant. Despite her health issues, Shea went back to school and received her high school diploma in May of 2018. Shea also attended Merced College. Shea wanted to become a counselor so that she could help others who were going through similar situations.

Shea was a kind hearted, compassionate girl and an amazing friend. Shea loved animals, children, music, hanging out with her friends, watching scary movies, hot Cheetos and Starbursts! She will be so greatly missed!

Shea left this life on November 17, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents Rhonda and Jim Williams, her father, Mark McNeely of Kentucky, her brother Chandler, her sisters Amanda and Breanne, brother-in-law Zack, brother Red and sister-in-law Kristi, nieces Holly, Olivia and Aubrey, nephews Jerrett, Jesse, and Brody, grandparents Morris and Carol Chandler of Oregon, her Uncle Chris and Aunt Kate and cousins Jessica and Colton of Oregon, her faithful cat Rex, and many other family and friends who loved her.

www.cvobituaries.com



