Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shee'lynn Gilbert. View Sign Service Information Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave Merced, CA 95340 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shee'lynn Wynter Gilbert

December 17th, 1995 - January 16th, 2020

Shee'lynn Gilbert of Merced, CA passed away unexpectedly on January 16th, 2020 at the age of 24.

Shee'lynn was known to passionately express herself and live life freely. One of her notable qualities was her ability to persevere through any circumstance. The highlight of her life was becoming a mother. She loved her boys more than anything, wanting nothing more than for them to be happy. Her heart was big and her love was strong. She will be deeply missed. We will always love you past the moon and stars.

Shee'lynn is survived by her parents Amber Gilbert and Eleno Rodriguez; her children Ashton Botelho and Mason Mounce; her siblings Robert Conner, Melody Porter, Cassandra Rodriguez, and Alexander Gilbert; and many other extended family members.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave, Merced, CA 95340. There will be a reception immediately to follow.

"Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." -Dumbledore (Harry Potter)

www.cvobituaries.com



Shee'lynn Wynter GilbertDecember 17th, 1995 - January 16th, 2020Shee'lynn Gilbert of Merced, CA passed away unexpectedly on January 16th, 2020 at the age of 24.Shee'lynn was known to passionately express herself and live life freely. One of her notable qualities was her ability to persevere through any circumstance. The highlight of her life was becoming a mother. She loved her boys more than anything, wanting nothing more than for them to be happy. Her heart was big and her love was strong. She will be deeply missed. We will always love you past the moon and stars.Shee'lynn is survived by her parents Amber Gilbert and Eleno Rodriguez; her children Ashton Botelho and Mason Mounce; her siblings Robert Conner, Melody Porter, Cassandra Rodriguez, and Alexander Gilbert; and many other extended family members.Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave, Merced, CA 95340. There will be a reception immediately to follow."Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." -Dumbledore (Harry Potter) Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close