Shee'lynn Wynter Gilbert
December 17th, 1995 - January 16th, 2020
Shee'lynn Gilbert of Merced, CA passed away unexpectedly on January 16th, 2020 at the age of 24.
Shee'lynn was known to passionately express herself and live life freely. One of her notable qualities was her ability to persevere through any circumstance. The highlight of her life was becoming a mother. She loved her boys more than anything, wanting nothing more than for them to be happy. Her heart was big and her love was strong. She will be deeply missed. We will always love you past the moon and stars.
Shee'lynn is survived by her parents Amber Gilbert and Eleno Rodriguez; her children Ashton Botelho and Mason Mounce; her siblings Robert Conner, Melody Porter, Cassandra Rodriguez, and Alexander Gilbert; and many other extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at Yosemite Church 2230 E Yosemite Ave, Merced, CA 95340. There will be a reception immediately to follow.
"Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." -Dumbledore (Harry Potter)
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 26, 2020