Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shellana Vargas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shellana G. Vargas

Jul 23,1975 to Sept 20, 2019

Passed away surrounded by her loved ones. Shellana enjoyed eating KFC and spending time with her children and her grandbabies.

Shellana was born to David Vargas and the Beloved Shirley Hodges.

Shellana was a dedicated daughter and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as GRANDMA. She had a spunky and a beautiful personality that made people around her feel loved. She made friends anywhere she went.

She is the loving and devoted mother of Joshua Chavez, Jesse Chavez, Anisa Chavez and Joseph Vargas all of Winton, Ca. She was adorn Grandma to Nevaeh Chavez, Liliana Chavez, Kyler J. Chavez-Bailey, Jesse j Chavez and Kurtis Chavez-Bailey. Shellana is dear sister to Larry Webster and Stephen Webster of Atwater, Ca. David J. Vargas of San Francisco, Ca. Priscilla Rivera of Merced, Ca. Joseph Taber of Winton, Ca. Also survived by the Vargas family with many Uncles and Aunts , nieces and nephews and many many cousins.

Services will be as followed, 1030 am -1130 am Winton Cemetery 12pm Services at Church of Christ Merced, Ca.

www.cvobituaries.com



Shellana G. VargasJul 23,1975 to Sept 20, 2019Passed away surrounded by her loved ones. Shellana enjoyed eating KFC and spending time with her children and her grandbabies.Shellana was born to David Vargas and the Beloved Shirley Hodges.Shellana was a dedicated daughter and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as GRANDMA. She had a spunky and a beautiful personality that made people around her feel loved. She made friends anywhere she went.She is the loving and devoted mother of Joshua Chavez, Jesse Chavez, Anisa Chavez and Joseph Vargas all of Winton, Ca. She was adorn Grandma to Nevaeh Chavez, Liliana Chavez, Kyler J. Chavez-Bailey, Jesse j Chavez and Kurtis Chavez-Bailey. Shellana is dear sister to Larry Webster and Stephen Webster of Atwater, Ca. David J. Vargas of San Francisco, Ca. Priscilla Rivera of Merced, Ca. Joseph Taber of Winton, Ca. Also survived by the Vargas family with many Uncles and Aunts , nieces and nephews and many many cousins.Services will be as followed, 1030 am -1130 am Winton Cemetery 12pm Services at Church of Christ Merced, Ca. Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close