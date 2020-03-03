Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelly Haase. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Send Flowers Obituary

Shelly Duane Haase, Sr.

Aug. 11, 1954 - Feb. 25, 2020

Shelly, an entrepreneur and resident of Atwater, CA, passed away on February 25, 2020 at the age of 65 surrounded by family.

Shelly is survived by his wife, Connie Haase; his children, Shelly Haase, Jr., Vincent Haase, Paul Haase, and Frank Haase; his daughter-in-law's, Diana Haase, Stacy Haase, Nichol Haase and Melissa Rouse; 14 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

Shelly was born in Lodi, CA on August 11, 1954 to Robert Gene Haase, Sr. and Freda Haase. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force where he started his Heating, Air Conditioning, Ventilation, and Refrigeration career. In 1992, Shelly founded and operated ARMS Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc. servicing the San Joaquin Central Valley. "On behalf of employees from ARMS and their families, we are heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Shelly Haase Sr. Sr. (as he was known to us), was a mentor, a father figure, and a friend. As head of the company, Sr. treated each and every one of his employees as his extended family. He built bonds and developed strong relationships with the team. He was a fair and kind man of great integrity. He made it a point to always express his gratitude and appreciation of hard work and dedication. He was smart, quick witted, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed tremendously."

Shelly was a devoted husband/father/grandfather and avid cumbia dancer. He enjoyed dancing, entertaining guests, traveling, and, most of all, spending time with his wife. He was also a problem-solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house. He was a caring man and held high value for his work family. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on March 6, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA 95380. John Motts will officiate. Following the service, Shelly will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered to the Haase family, in the care of Turlock Funeral Home.

www.cvobituaries.com





