Sherri Day
Sept 29, 1927-Aug 28,2020
Sherri Jeane (Peck) Day, age 92, of Marietta, GA, died peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home with her husband and daughter by her side. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, DeVon (De); her daughters, Kami Day (Michele Eodice) and Heidi (Tom) Owen, her son DeVon Tristan (Shonna) Day; her sister-in-law Teddy Peck; 13 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Peck.
Sherri was born September 29, 1927, to F. McMillan and Pearl (Lillywhite) Peck in Garland, Utah, and she attended Bear River High School and Utah State University. She and De were married on November 14, 1947, in Logan, Utah, and in the 23 years De was on active duty in the air force, they lived in England and in many states in the US. Sherri was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many positions in the church. Starting in 1992, De and Sherri served 5 missions in Slovenia, Poland, England, California, and Salt Lake City.
Sherri loved dance and theater and often performed in plays and musicals, such as The Glass Menagerie and Paint Your Wagon, usually in a lead role. She involved her daughters in these activities, and the three of them even performed together as the Dancing Days (in costumes made by Sherri). Heidi and Kami still know the words to many Broadway-musical songs because Sherri loved to play those albums.
Sherri was positive and cheerful up until the end of her life. Even when she suffered from complications following hip-replacement surgery and had to wear a body cast and then a brace for weeks, she got through that time without complaint and performed a tap dance in a talent show the year after her surgery. She was also adventurous and brave. At the age of 80, she skydived with Tristan, his son Addison, and De. She liked to say, "Even if you're afraid, pretend you're not and just do it." In addition to all this, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was one of a kind and we will sorely miss her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marietta Georgia's local Dementia Ministry, which has been such a support to the family through Sherri's journey: Dementia Ministry, Due West Methodist Church, 3956 Due West Rd., Marietta, GA 30064 or to the Alzheimer's Association
: alz.org
. www.cvobituaries.com