Sherri Emerson JonesMAR 21, 1957 - JULY 18, 2020March 21, 1957, Sherri Emerson Jones was born to Rexal and Myrtle Emerson. Sherri passed away July 18, 2020 in Atwater, CA.Sherri was a homemaker and wife to a Vietnam War Veteran. She is survived by her children, Michael (Sarah) Emerson of Haymarket, VA., Rodney (Joey) Thompson of Merced, CA and Alexa Jones of Atwater, CA.; her stepson, Steven Jones of Merced, CA; her brother Robert (Doty) Emerson of Ryder, GA. Five grandchildren also survive Sherri.She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Benita Emerson; first husband, Ken Thompson and second husband, Larry Jones.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors at TAPS. Org.Many people loved Sherri and she will be greatly missed.