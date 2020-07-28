1/1
Sherri Jones
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Sherri Emerson Jones
MAR 21, 1957 - JULY 18, 2020
March 21, 1957, Sherri Emerson Jones was born to Rexal and Myrtle Emerson. Sherri passed away July 18, 2020 in Atwater, CA.
Sherri was a homemaker and wife to a Vietnam War Veteran. She is survived by her children, Michael (Sarah) Emerson of Haymarket, VA., Rodney (Joey) Thompson of Merced, CA and Alexa Jones of Atwater, CA.; her stepson, Steven Jones of Merced, CA; her brother Robert (Doty) Emerson of Ryder, GA. Five grandchildren also survive Sherri.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Benita Emerson; first husband, Ken Thompson and second husband, Larry Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors at TAPS. Org.
Many people loved Sherri and she will be greatly missed.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Thank You.
