Sherwin (Sherry) Boyer, age 76, passed away Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA. Services will be held as follows: Viewing at Ivers & Alcorn Tuesday March 10th from 4pm to 8pm, Rosary at St. Patrick's Church Wednesday at 9:30 am and Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's at 10 am. There will be a celebration of life gathering in the St. Patrick's hall following the mass.
Sherry was born December 18, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA. She lived in Merced, CA for the past 15 years. She was a retired Administrative Assistant and her hobbies included sewing, quilting and being a red hatter. One of her service projects for the past 9 years has been feeding and putting together gift bags at Christmas time for the homeless at D Street shelter with help from the community. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her husband, Gary Boyer, daughter, Nicole Fonda, son Joseph Surprenant, and five step children, Richard Boyer & spouse Toni, Renee Myre, Ron Boyer, Bonnie Patterson, and Bob Boyer & spouse Pam, as well as 15 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
