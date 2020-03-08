Sherwin Boyer (1943 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherwin Boyer.
Service Information
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-722-6201
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sherwin (Sherry) Boyer, age 76, passed away Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, CA. Services will be held as follows: Viewing at Ivers & Alcorn Tuesday March 10th from 4pm to 8pm, Rosary at St. Patrick's Church Wednesday at 9:30 am and Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's at 10 am. There will be a celebration of life gathering in the St. Patrick's hall following the mass.
Sherry was born December 18, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA. She lived in Merced, CA for the past 15 years. She was a retired Administrative Assistant and her hobbies included sewing, quilting and being a red hatter. One of her service projects for the past 9 years has been feeding and putting together gift bags at Christmas time for the homeless at D Street shelter with help from the community. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her husband, Gary Boyer, daughter, Nicole Fonda, son Joseph Surprenant, and five step children, Richard Boyer & spouse Toni, Renee Myre, Ron Boyer, Bonnie Patterson, and Bob Boyer & spouse Pam, as well as 15 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
www.IversandAlcorn.com
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.