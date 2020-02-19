Shirley Ann Sullivan
Oct. 8, 1937 - Feb. 12, 2020
Our Loving Mother has gone to be with Our Lord & Savior and many Loving Family members. Shirley's Family was her Greatest Joy and She will be dearly missed. Shirley loved Family gatherings at Her Home, Traveling. Her favorite trips were to Hawaii. She loved the Outdoors, Fishing, Camping, most of all She loved her Garden and growing an abundance of Beautiful Flowers. She was a retired Waitress, created Beautiful Flower arrangements and held a Certificate in Floristry.
She was a Wonderful Mother and Nonnie. Rest in Peace Mom
Shirley is preceded in death by her Loving Husband of 30 years, Earl D. Sullivan.
Shirley is survived by her 6 Children. Vicki Gulledge, Ark., Sharon Ashlock, Atwater, Becky Routh, Atwater, Sheila Franks, Ark., Eddie Franks, Atwater, Terry Horta, Atwater.
Grandmother aka Non/Nonnie to 15 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren, 14 Great Great Grandchildren.
Shirley was 1 of 16 Children.
Surviving Sister's, Mary Ellen Jones, Molly Yeaman, Linda Routh, Gladys Flores, Jane Goucher.
Surviving Brother's, Billy Holt, Bo Holt, Johnny Holt, Jerry Holt.
Shirley is preceded in death by her Parents Elijah & Gladys Holt, Grandson Stevie Routh, Brothers Tommy Holt, Jimmy Holt, Timmy Holt and Sister's Peggy Evans, Janet Holt, Penny Holt.
Services will be at Ivers & Alcorn - Atwater Ca.
Saturday Feb. 22, 2020
Viewing 9:00 - 11:00
Service's 11:00
Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery
The Family would like you to join them at Winton Hall
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020