Shirley J. Dandy1927 - May 8, 2020On Friday, May 8, 2020, Shirley Dandy, loving wife, mother, grandmother and beloved friend to many, passed away peacefully at MacKenzie Place in Fort Collins, Colorado.Shirley was born in Toronto, Canada in 1927, the only child of Edgar and Mildred Turner. She attended secretarial college and worked both in Canada and abroad.Mutual friends introduced Shirley to Thomas Dandy, also originally from Toronto. Tom had emigrated to the United States with his family and was then a member of the Air Force. They married in 1956, and had two children and one grandson during their life together. After retiring from the Air Force in 1977, they lived in Atwater, California, until their move to Fort Collins in 2002.Shirley loved life, and her positive attitude and sunny disposition opened doors for her wherever she went. She made many lifelong friends during their travels while Tom was in the service, and in the years following Tom's retirement. Their love of travel led them to visit many countries around the globe.A devout Episcopalian, Shirley had a rich spiritual life and lived the precepts of her faith. A member of the choir, she played the piano and had a beautiful singing voice. She enjoyed crafts and had an incredible green thumb.Shirley is survived by Tom, their two children David and Michelle, and grandson John. She always loved her daughter-in-law Sonia and son-in-law Todd as if they were her own. All of our lives have been made richer by knowing and loving, and being loved by, Shirley.