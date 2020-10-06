1/1
Shirley Dover
1945 - 2020
Shirley (Smith) Dover
Nov 6, 1945 - Oct 2, 2020
Shirley (Smith) Dover passed away on October 2, 2020 at the age of 74. Shirley was born in Tulare. CA on November 6, 1945. She and her family moved to Chowchilla, CA in 1949 where she attended elementry and high school. She met the love of her life, Gene, in March 1964 and they were married in August of the same year. They settled in Merced where they began their family.
Shirley was a school bus driver for Merced City School District for 20 years. She retired in 2004 but took with her many lifelong friendships. Shirley and her husband Gene spent many days boating in Stockton Delta and soaking up the sun. Gene retired in 2005 and they traveled in their RV extensively throughout the US for 14 years.
Shirley is preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Sharon Watts, mother Ella Crump, father Fred Smith and step father All Crump. She is survived by her husband Gene Dover, son Scott Dover (Darlene) of Atwater, CA, daughter Gena Jones (Brian) of Huntington Beach, CA, sister Peggy White and Bonnie Penner(Hank) of Merced, CA, grandchildren Trenton, Haden, Dwyight, Kason, Addison and Cade. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and all of those who called her "mom".
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am. An outdoor memorial service will commence at 11:00 am at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. In lieu of flowers please donate to a cancer research center of your choice.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
