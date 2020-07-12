Shirley Jean Brown (Phillips-Allison-Burnett)February 8, 1939 - July 5, 2020Shirley Jean Brown passed into the presence of her LORD, JULY 5, 2020. She was born February 8, 1939 in Quinlan, (Hunt County) Texas to George Washington Brown and Mary Donna Gordon-Brown.Shirley grew up in Chowchilla, CA in the area called the Trading Post; she attended Fairmead School and Chowchilla High School. She married Irie Kenneth Phillips. She worked as a bookeeper at the Thursday Auction Yard, was the local Avon Lady and could never pass up a good yard sale!She was a friend to many and kind to all. She had a smile that brightened the world. She was passionate in her love for God. She read her Bible studiously and did her best to instill faith in the lives of her family and friends. Her impact on others was profound.She is survived by her three children, Kenneth David Phillips of Hidden Valley Lake, CA, Cynthia Gail Phillips (Sandoval) of Merced, CA. and Heather Marie Phillips(Bacon) of Turlock, CA., and her husband, Thaxton Lee (Bernie) Burnett of Clearlake, CA. She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended family.She will be greatly missed. We look forward to meeting her again on Resurrection Day, when we will have our family and friends reunion at the Eastern Gate of The New Jerusalem in the promised New Heavens and New Earth. Jesus Christ is The Way, The Truth, even The Life. Amen!