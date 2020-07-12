1/1
Shirley Jean Brown Burnett
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Jean Brown (Phillips-Allison-Burnett)
February 8, 1939 - July 5, 2020
Shirley Jean Brown passed into the presence of her LORD, JULY 5, 2020. She was born February 8, 1939 in Quinlan, (Hunt County) Texas to George Washington Brown and Mary Donna Gordon-Brown.
Shirley grew up in Chowchilla, CA in the area called the Trading Post; she attended Fairmead School and Chowchilla High School. She married Irie Kenneth Phillips. She worked as a bookeeper at the Thursday Auction Yard, was the local Avon Lady and could never pass up a good yard sale!
She was a friend to many and kind to all. She had a smile that brightened the world. She was passionate in her love for God. She read her Bible studiously and did her best to instill faith in the lives of her family and friends. Her impact on others was profound.
She is survived by her three children, Kenneth David Phillips of Hidden Valley Lake, CA, Cynthia Gail Phillips (Sandoval) of Merced, CA. and Heather Marie Phillips(Bacon) of Turlock, CA., and her husband, Thaxton Lee (Bernie) Burnett of Clearlake, CA. She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren, as well as a large extended family.
She will be greatly missed. We look forward to meeting her again on Resurrection Day, when we will have our family and friends reunion at the Eastern Gate of The New Jerusalem in the promised New Heavens and New Earth. Jesus Christ is The Way, The Truth, even The Life. Amen!
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star & Chowchilla News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved