Shirley S. Jimenez

Feb 27, 1932 ~ Mar 20, 2019

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved sister Shirley Berumen Jimenez. She went to be with Our Lord who welcomed her with open arms. She left us on March 20, 2019. She was born February 27, 1932, to Manuel and Tranquilina Berumen. She married Tony Jimenez and had a son, Richard. Shirley was a homemaker and was devoted in raising her son Richard. She is preceded in death by her husband Tony and son Richard, parents Manuel and Tranquilina Berumen, brothers Albert Berumen I, John Berumen, and Albert Berumen II, and sisters, Mary Marquez, Helen Salce, Isabel Naranjo, and Mary Liendo. She is survived by her brothers Manuel Berumen II (Frances), Joe Berumen (Judy) of Merced. Surviving sisters are Carmen Ramirez and Angie Ornelas from Atwater and Rose Ramirez from Winton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Viewing will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Rosary and Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way Atwater, CA. Followed by her burial at Winton Cemetery 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton, CA.

