Shirley R. Kinser
Dec. 1940 ~ Feb. 2020
Shirley R. Kinser was born December 22, 1940 in Dos Palos, California to Ressie and Willie Morris.
Shirley was a kind, sweet and compassionate wife, mother and friend. Always finding the good in everyone, she especially loved children. She was loved and adored by those fortunate enough to know her.
She graduated from Merced High School in 1958 & immediately began working as a legal secretary. She worked for Willard Tredwell, Terry Allen, Judge Fretz, & several others throughout her 30 plus year career.
Shirley loved to travel. Some of her favorite places were Hawaii, New Orleans and New York City. Her favorite food was ice cream and it was always time for ice cream.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles; Daughter, Pamela; Son, Daren (Sharmon); and Grandson, Garrett Parsons. She is also survived by a sister, Georgina Bos; and several cousins, nephews, nieces, and grand-nephews/nieces.
With her husband and children by her side, Shirley was called home to God on Friday, February 21st, 2020.
Private services.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 1, 2020