Shizue Jackson
Jan 10, 1939 ~ Dec 3, 2019
Shizue Jackson was born on January 10, 1939 in Saitama-ken, Japan. She passed away on December 3, 2019 in Sacramento, California. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Jackson and son, Benton Jackson.
She is survived by her four adult children, Ame, William, Kiyomi, and Anthony. As well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 10am at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Followed by a graveside service at 2pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.
Psalm 23:1–6 (ESV): The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 10, 2019