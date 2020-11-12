Simon Lawrence Lozano FloresSept. 22, 1993 - Nov. 3, 2020Simon Lawrence Lozano Flores, age 27, of Merced, California passed away tragically on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Madera, Ca. Simon was born September 22, 1993 in Merced, Ca. to Patricia Parra and Gabrial Flores.Simon was a light of beautiful energy to everyone around him, the real "Turn Up King". Everyone who knew him felt his love, from his big hugs to his deep conversations. He will truly be missed but never forgotten.Simon is survived by mother Patricia Parra and father Gabrial Flores; sibblings, Gabrial Flores Jr., Kevin Belcher, Amanda Flores, Monique Flores, Ceasar Flores; brother in-law Bobby Bue; sister in-laws, Neomi Belcher and Vicky Cruz; maternal grandparents, John Parra and Zeverina Quirarte and paternal grandparents, Larry Flores and Maryann Gonzales; nephews, Elijah Belcher and Gabrial Flores III; nieces, Aliyah Belcher and Julissa Bue. Also surviving Simon are numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.There will be a visitation held for Simon on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A celebration of life will be on Saturaday, Novemeber 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery.