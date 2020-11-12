1/1
Simon Flores
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simon Lawrence Lozano Flores
Sept. 22, 1993 - Nov. 3, 2020
Simon Lawrence Lozano Flores, age 27, of Merced, California passed away tragically on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Madera, Ca. Simon was born September 22, 1993 in Merced, Ca. to Patricia Parra and Gabrial Flores.
Simon was a light of beautiful energy to everyone around him, the real "Turn Up King". Everyone who knew him felt his love, from his big hugs to his deep conversations. He will truly be missed but never forgotten.
Simon is survived by mother Patricia Parra and father Gabrial Flores; sibblings, Gabrial Flores Jr., Kevin Belcher, Amanda Flores, Monique Flores, Ceasar Flores; brother in-law Bobby Bue; sister in-laws, Neomi Belcher and Vicky Cruz; maternal grandparents, John Parra and Zeverina Quirarte and paternal grandparents, Larry Flores and Maryann Gonzales; nephews, Elijah Belcher and Gabrial Flores III; nieces, Aliyah Belcher and Julissa Bue. Also surviving Simon are numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
There will be a visitation held for Simon on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. A celebration of life will be on Saturaday, Novemeber 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved