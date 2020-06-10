Socorro Buendia
1933 - 2020
Socorro R. Buendia
July 13, 1933 - May 29, 2020
Socorro R. Buendia was born on July 13, 1933 and passed away at the age of 86 on May 29, 2020 in Lincoln, California.
Socorro was a religious person. Her catholic faith carried and guided her throughout her life. She worked at Wood Fruit Company for several years, and was a homemaker most of her life.
Socorro was not only beloved by her family, but by many others. She was known by her generosity and motherly spirit. Socorro was a very giving person and was always the first to help others in time of need. She always welcomed all who came through her front door. Socorro loved to cook. She was able to prepare delicious dishes with whatever she had on hand and minimum ingredients. She loved to spend time tending, caring and watering her many potted plants, trees and flowers. Especially her gardenias and roses..
Socorro is survived by her children; Carlos (Virginia) Rodriguez of Gomez Palacio, Mexico, Teresa (Santiago) Franco of Merced, California, Pablo (Terri) Rodriguez of Denair, California, Chalo (Mary) Rodriguez, Pepe Rodriguez of Winton, California, Maria (Arturo) Reyes of Lincoln, California, Maria Luisa Baez of Sacramento, California and Francisco Baez Jr. of Lincoln, California. She also leaves behind 31 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Baez Sr., mother, Dominga Lugo, father, Lucio Buendia, sister, Carmen Sotelo and grandson, Ezekiel U. Reyes.
Vigil service with rosary will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 begining at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 519 W. 12th Street, Merced, California. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemeterym 260 W. Childs Ave, Merced, California.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Vigil
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
1 entry
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
