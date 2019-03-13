Sondra J Martin
January 18th, 1943-February 15th, 2019
Sondra J Martin, a longtime Merced resident, passed away peacefully on Friday the 15th of February. A mass will be held in her honor on Saturday the 16th of March at 9:00 am at Saint Patrick's Church at 671 East Yosemite Ave. in Merced, California. Sondra was born in Lubock, Texas. She was an Ensign in the Navy, and held a Masters in History. She was well known in, and lived by the community of Merced. She will be missed.
Our Lady-Mercy/Saint Patrick's
671 E Yosemite Ave
Merced, CA 95340
