Sondra Josephine WilkinsDec 5, 1946 - Sept 23, 2020Sondra Wilkins passed away in Merced, CA on September 23, 2020. Sondra was born December 5, 1946 to Caesar and Antonia Muratore. She worked as an assistant for the Merced County Health Department. She attended church at St. Anthony's in Atwater, CA and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Atwater, CA. Sondra Loved to work in her yard, play golf and spend time with her family. She was a loving mother and wife who was a treasure and blessing to all those who were in her life.Sondra was preceded in death by her parents Caesar and Antonia Muratore. She is survived by son, Kitt Wilkins of Bentonville, AR.; brother, Caesar Muratore of Atwater, CA and sister, Barbara Heller of Atwater, Ca. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Kylie, Kalen and Kody Wilkins.A graveside service will be held for Sondra on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, Merced, Ca.