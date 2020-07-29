Sonja Eileen Dixon "Sunnie"April 12, 1944 - July 21, 2020Born Sonja Eileen Bentley in Seattle, Washington on April 12, 1944 to George I. Bentley and Frances M. Bentley while her father was training with the United States Air Force during World War II. The eldest of two daughters "Sunnie" as she was known, grew up in Santa Cruz, California and graduated from Santa Cruz High in 1962 and had pleasant memories of the town at that time. She met and married Butch Collier of Chowchilla in 1969 and they settled in the area. After Butch passed away in 1983, she married Joel Dixon in 1985 and they lived happily for 36 years until her passing.She was employed by the city of Madera and later by the city of Chowchilla working for both at Chowchilla Senior Center and the Chowchilla City Senior Bus, and later for the Chowchilla Area Transit Express as a driver and then later became the Coordinating Supervisor. Sunnie was very devoted to the Senior Citizens of Chowchilla ensuring they were at appointments on time as well as getting to the grocery store, pharmacy, outings and trips and home safely. Sunnie worked from 1979 through 2009. She worked with and served many wonderful people in Chowchilla.Sunnie loved her family and treasured her time with her great grandchildren. She enjoyed family BBQ's and Gumbo dinners. Sunnie was an enthusiastic traveler, and liked seeing new places. She enjoyed many adventures to many states and national parks with Joel and her 3 dogs exploring them on their ATV.Sunnie passed away on July 21, 2020 after a short illness. She has a marvelous sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. Her easy going nature endeared her to everyone she met. She was devoted to her family, never giving up on them during their struggles and always celebrated their victories. She was devoted to America and to God. She taught her children about devotion, honesty, selflessness, and faithfulness. She considered herself blessed, but we her family are the truly blessed ones for having her in our lives.Sunnie is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Joel Dixon, sister Sherry Jones of Merced, CA; sister-in-laws Jaci Atherton of Las Vegas, NV and Keri Mac Gilliray of Chino Hills, CA. She also leaves behind her children John and Diana Collier of Claremore, OK, Franki and Spencer Walker of Chowchilla, CA, Edwin and Kim Osborne of Crockett, TX, Andy and Kay Lucas of Alto, TX and Greg Dixon and Enemerio Galvan of Bakersfield, CA along with her grandchildren; Amy Johnson, Brice Miller, Christa Johnson, Briana Johnson, Lee Wayne, Gracie Wayne, Jannel Cisneros, Michael Cisneros, and 17 loved great grandchildren.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Church located at 520 Colusa Avenue, Chowchilla, California 93610.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sunnie's honor to New Life Church, 520 Colusa Avenue, Chowchilla, California 93610. Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.