Stanley J Scott
Mar 1, 1960 – Aug 14, 2019
Stanley Joseph Scott unexpectedly met with our Lord on August 14, 2019. He leaves behind numerous family and friends, including his two sister's Debbie and Bea, a brother Art, nieces Jennifer, Vanessa, nephew Gilbert and many cousins including Edie Perezchica and Andy Perezchica, along with many aunts who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his brother Lawrence Scott. Stan attended McSwain Elementary School, Graduated Merced High School, Attended San Jose State graduating with Bachelor's Degree in Political Science. Stan enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his many buddies from various bike clubs and spending time with his loyal dog, Mickey.
He was a proud Veteran who served in the United States Army Rangers 2nd Battalion, a former law officer with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and worked as an IT tech then went on to become a Private investigator for the Merced County Public Defender Office where he was currently employed. Stan will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched in such a gracious, giving and loving manner.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 18th at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 5, 2019