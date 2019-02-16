Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Stanley Mollart

Jun 12, 1952 - Feb 5, 2019

Stan W. Mollart passed away unexpectedly February 5, 2019, in Atwater, California. He was born on June 12, 1952, in San Francisco. He was the youngest child of Kenneth and Canzada Mollart. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in San Francisco and CSU, Fresno. He then completed his Masters Degree at CSU, Long Beach. He received his Administrative Credential at CSU, Fresno. To put himself through school, he worked at Safeway Stores in San Francisco and Clovis.

His first teaching assignment was at Merced High School where he taught Vocational Agriculture from 1977-1979. He then transferred to Atwater High School to rejuvenate a floundering Ag Department of 35 students and strived to perfect the program. The program grew to approximately 200 members and four instructors. He then moved back to Merced High School where he served as the Athletic Director, attending all the baseball, football, water polo, and basketball games. He also headed Student Activities and Leadership classes. Stan was fondly refered to by many of his students as "Mr. Mo".

He was elected to the McSwain School Board in 1996 and served for three years prior to becoming the Superintendent of McSwain School District, a position he held for 16 years until his retirement in 2015. Stan was recognized as Superintendent of the Year by ACSA in 2011-2012. One of his first projects as Superintendent was to build the much anticipated gymnasium. He also oversaw the building of the long-awaited second campus. Both projects were dear to his heart and he took great pride in them. The McSwain students and community will forever be grateful for the love and dedication of Superintent Mollart. These buildings are pillars of strength as was Superintendent Mollart.

His commitment to education continued in his retirement. At the time of his death, he was President-elect of the Merced County Office of Education (MCOE). He was the also the treasurer of and consultant to the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA).

He was a former member of the Merced Breakfast Lyons Club. He was the Livestock Superintendent of the Merced County Fair. He volunteered as a child advocate for the CASA program of Merced County, where he enjoyed helping abused and neglected children. He also enjoyed participating as a member of the Volunteer Mounted San Francisco Park Rangers, keeping everyone safe in Golden Gate Park for various public events. One of his great joys was being a member of the Safety Moto Team for the AIDS/Lifecycle ride each year helping to keep all of the bicyclists safe on the ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles and raising money to improve the quality of life for others.

Stan was known for his hard work, ready smile, generous spirit, quick wit, good nature, spunk, and dedication to family and friends. He enjoyed theater, traveling, motorcycling, camping, playing games, animals, and all things Disney. Above all, he valued education and guiding students to find the best in themselves. He particularly enjoyed seeing former students as adults with children of their own and careers as varied as doctors, nurses, judges, numerous teachers, Battalion Chief of Merced City Fire Department, a coffee shop owner in London, farmers, pro athletes, an electrical wire maker, and an auto mechanic.

Stan was truly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his sister, Diana Mollart of Sacramento, and many cousins in California, Nevada, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, and Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the McSwain Education Foundation, 926 Scott Road, Atwater, CA.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Gym at the McSwain Elementary School, 926 Scott Road, Atwater, CA, on March 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Private graveside services will be held at the family plot in Valley View Cemetery, Yerington, Nevada, at a future date.

