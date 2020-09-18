Stanley RobertsApril 28, 1953 - August 25, 2020Stanley Ardell Roberts was born to Ardell and Geneva Roberts on April 28, 1953 in Merced, California. He passed away suddenly on August 25, 2020. Stan, as he was more commonly called, grew up in Plainsburg, Planada and Le Grand. He graduated from Le Grand High School in 1971, where he played both football and baseball. He continued his education and baseball career at Merced Junior College. His most notable baseball achievement was in 1971 at the Annual Atwater Lion's Tournament when "Stan the Man" struck out the last 20 batters he faced to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-0 victory over Hilmar, this is a tournament record that to this day has not been beaten. In recent years he loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and brag about them on Facebook. In 1975 Stan welcomed his only son Levi Roberts. Stan worked at Mulligan's as a bouncer for many years where he made lifelong friendships. He also worked at PDC and most recently completed 16 years at Label Tech. He was an avid slowpitch softball player for most of his life and also coached several teams. Stan was the biggest New York Yankees Fan on the West Coast and was able to fulfill a lifelong dream in 2008 and 2009 when he was fortunate enough to go watch the Yankees play in both the old and new Yankee Stadiums. In 2002 his family added a daughter when Levi married Suzi Basulto. He was blessed with 3 grandchildren who he loved and adored; Nathen 17 years old, Madalyn 11 years old and Leo 1 year old. Stan was preceded in death by his parents Ardell and Geneva Roberts. He is survived by his son Levi Roberts, his daughter-in-law Suzi Roberts, his three grandchildren, Nathen, Madalyn and Leo Roberts, his sisters Shirley Stewart and Lois Halstead (Dennis), his two nephews Christopher Halstead and Richard Gonzales, his three nieces Tammy Trillo, Deborah Dalri and Kelly Benavidez. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Remembrances can be posted to Stan's Facebook page which will continue to be active.