Stanley Darrell Romero
05/31/1944--09/22/2020
Stanley was born on May 31 1944 to Edward Romero and
Dorothey Sumpter Romero.
Hes was born at the original Merced Hospital in Merced
California.
Stan was a kind person and was a hardworking man who
enjoyed the outdoors.
He is past President of St Johns Festa in Hopton.Ca
lifornia
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary.
His dog and faithful companion Mollie. He is also
Survived by 3 daughters. Desiree Perriera and her
fiance Eric Cagle. Jennifer Haynes and husband Jay Haynes
and Amanda Sanchez and her husband Jimmie Sanchez
Also survived by9 granchildren 4 great grandchildren. and
1 brother. He was predeceased by his parents 2 brothers
and a granddaughter Samantha.. www.cvobituaries.com