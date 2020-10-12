1/
Stanley Romero
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Darrell Romero
05/31/1944--09/22/2020
Stanley was born on May 31 1944 to Edward Romero and
Dorothey Sumpter Romero.
Hes was born at the original Merced Hospital in Merced
California.
Stan was a kind person and was a hardworking man who
enjoyed the outdoors.
He is past President of St Johns Festa in Hopton.California
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary.
His dog and faithful companion Mollie. He is also
Survived by 3 daughters. Desiree Perriera and her
fiance Eric Cagle. Jennifer Haynes and husband Jay Haynes
and Amanda Sanchez and her husband Jimmie Sanchez
Also survived by9 granchildren 4 great grandchildren. and
1 brother. He was predeceased by his parents 2 brothers
and a granddaughter Samantha..
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved