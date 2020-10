Stanley Darrell Romero05/31/1944--09/22/2020Stanley was born on May 31 1944 to Edward Romero andDorothey Sumpter Romero.Hes was born at the original Merced Hospital in MercedCalifornia.Stan was a kind person and was a hardworking man whoenjoyed the outdoors.He is past President of St Johns Festa in Hopton.Ca liforniaHe is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary.His dog and faithful companion Mollie. He is alsoSurvived by 3 daughters. Desiree Perriera and herfiance Eric Cagle. Jennifer Haynes and husband Jay Haynesand Amanda Sanchez and her husband Jimmie SanchezAlso survived by9 granchildren 4 great grandchildren. and1 brother. He was predeceased by his parents 2 brothersand a granddaughter Samantha..