Steffanie Lynn ChanminalathDecember 4, 1975 - June 13, 2020On Saturday, June 13th, 2020 Steffanie Lynn Chanminalath, loving daughter and mother of five children, suddenly passed away at the age of 44 with her family at her side.Steffanie was born December 4th, 1975 in Los Banos, CA to Mike and Ruth Stebens. She attended local schools and graduated in 1992. Steffanie was a free spirit and lived life on her terms, she loved painting, arts and crafts, showing funny videos to make people laugh and spending time with her children, especially her granddaughter Alasia. She had a passion for helping others and was loved dearly by her family and friends.Steffanie was preceded in death by her Grandmother Jean Lewis, Grandfather Fred Grover Lewis, Uncle Fredrick Raymond Lewis, Aunt Deanna Rhoades Lewis and Uncle Joe Work.Steffanie is survived by her Parents Mike and Mary Stebens, Mother Ruth Stebens, Sister Shanna Larson, Brother Matthew Borelli, Her children: Ashley, Ketmany, Brenden, Brayden and Arianna, the love of her life Granddaughter Alasia, Grandparents Faye and Jess Stebens, Aunt Cheryl Work, partner Andy Mejia, beloved nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.