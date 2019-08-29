Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Henderson Park 3325 Merced Falls Road Snelling , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephanie Marie McCarthy (DeMatteo)

Jun 21, 1984 - Aug 24, 2019

Stephanie was born and raised in Merced County. She attended elementary schools in Winton and Atwater and graduated from Atwater High School in 2002. She was employed at various places throughout Merced county including: McDonalds, Office Max, Rite Aid and UPS. Stephanie was an avid rollerblader and soccer player in her youth and enjoyed coaching several seasons of volleyball for the City of Atwater rec league.

Stephanie was the kind of girl who would help anyone who needed help. She loved having fun and being around her people whether that meant floating the river or enjoying a rowdy dinner with her family. No one stayed a stranger to Stephanie for long. She loved her tattoos, red hair and bold lipstick. Stephanie loved being the best Auntie in the whole wide world; she leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.

Stephanie is survived by her parents Jerry and Debra Widick, brothers Aaron and Phillip Widick and Robert Applegate Jr., her sisters Kathryn & Alana Widick, Mona McCarthy and Ashly George. She also leaves behind many cousins, aunts, and uncles as well as her Grandmother Loy Tice who will all miss her tremendously as well.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Henderson Park located at 3325 Merced Falls Road, Snelling, California.

