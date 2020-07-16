1/1
Stephen Beale
1953 - 2020
Mr. Stephen C. Beale
MAR 23, 1953 - JUL 12, 2020
Stephen C. Beale was born March 23, 1953 to Clarence and Julia Beale. He passed away July 12, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Stephen worked for Cal Trans. He attended The Church of Christ.
Stephen is preceded in death by Robert and Samuel T. Beale.
He is survived by his two sons, Mathew and Robert Beale; his parents Clarence and Julia Beale; sisters, Debra E. Marzette, Susan J. Scott, Julie A. Bennett and Stephanie V. Roby. His brothers, David L. Beale and Clarence K. Beale Jr.
Stephen graduated from Le Grand High, he loved fishing, bowling and shooting pool. He will be dearly missed by his friends and loved ones.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
