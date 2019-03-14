Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen McNamara. View Sign

Stephen McNamara

November 7, 1933 - February 8, 2019

A lifelong resident of Merced, Stephen McNamara passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 in Apex, North Carolina next to his wife, Clarice, of 61 years. He was born in Merced, CA on November 7, 1933, to Agnes and Jack McNamara one of Merced's pioneering families. He graduated from Merced High school in 1952 and from Santa Clara University 1956. After college, Stephen entered the United States Army as a First Lieutenant. He married Clarice Brennan on April 22, 1957, they settled in Merced and raised seven children.

After Stephen's service in the Army, he returned to Merced to join the family hardware business, McNamara Hardware. Stephen branched off from the hardware business to run a large toy department before he converted it into a full line sporting goods store - known today as McNamara Sports. He entered the ski business in the '60s and started a ski bus program in 1968 exposing many kids to the great sport of alpine skiing for the first time. Stephen also sponsored his own ski race team. Unfortunately, in 1987 his business and building burned to the ground. After this, the store relocated to North Merced and has recently found its way back to Downtown Merced. McNamara Sports is now approaching its 100 year anniversary being carried on by Stephen's son, Daniel. Stephen had a 40-year career as a merchant in Merced and supported generations of families in the Central Valley.+

Stephen was active in the community including Merced Downtown Redevelopment, member and prior President of Merced Kiwanis Club and volunteer for Merced Housing Coalition. He enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, the outdoors and was an amazing cook. Notable recipes included his pomegranate jelly and incredible pancakes that his grandchildren could not get enough of.

He is preceded in death by his parents Agnes and Jack McNamara and his brother Patrick McNamara. He is survived by his wife Clarice McNamara. He leaves seven children: John (Melinda) McNamara, Mike (Nora) McNamara, Keval (Justin) McCarthy, Daniel (Tammy) McNamara, Tim McNamara, Bridget (Mike) Yeager, Stephen McNamara Jr; 11 grandchildren: Morrigan McNamara-Blastos, Katie DeVinney, Connor and Brenna McNamara, Brittany Button, Courtany and Kristen McNamara, Hannah and Garrett Yeager, Riley and Molly McCarthy; and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 459 W 21st St, Merced, CA 95340. A reception will follow at the Italo American Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation on behalf of Stephen McNamara. There is a fundraising event "Team Steve McNamara" created by daughter, Bridget, for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's (http://act.alz.org/goto/Team-Steve-McNamara).

