Stephen Witbro Strong

July 23, 1949 - March 6, 2020

Stephen Witbro Strong passed away in Sonora on the morning of Friday March 6th, 2020 at the age of 70. Known to friends and family as Steve, he was born on July 23rd, 1949 in Concord, California. He graduated from Atwater High School as valedictorian, and earned his bachelor's degree in political science from UC Berkeley.

As a young thrill-seeker, Steve participated in go-kart racing with his brother Brian and friends, competed in the bicycle leg of triathlons, and back-packed across Europe. Steve and Brian went bowling every Friday and Saturday night at the Bellevue Bowl, relishing 75 cent games and each other's company. After college, he compassionately served the disadvantaged youth of Merced County as a social worker. He later worked as a street sweeper operator for Merced city while living in Sonora. Sadly, his loving wife passed away in 2003 and Steve has raised his three sons as a single parent since then. Steve cherished his children and found great joy in watching his sons perform music and play sports. Though he didn't drink, you could likely find Steve at a bar, coffee shop, or venue adoringly listening to his sons Stephen and Shane perform music with their band, or driving to a Special Olympics competition to watch and cheer on his son Noah. Steve was an amazing father with unwavering love and support for his children.

Steve was loved and admired by his family and friends and will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife Cris Strong; and father and mother Joseph and Betty Strong. Steve is survived by his sons Noah, Stephen, and Shane Strong; granddaughter Josephine Strong; brother Brian Strong; sister-in-law Annette Strong; and nieces Julie and Heather Strong.

In order to respect the health of others and social distancing, a gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date.

