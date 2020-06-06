Steve Simmons
September 14, 1941 - June 1, 2020
Steve Simmons was born in Sacramento, California and attended McClatchy High School and Sacramento City College there, completing his B.A. degree and teaching credential at Fresno State University.
He met his wife, Margaret, when he was in high school. They were married in 1963 after graduating from college and were together a total of 62 years.
He came to Merced to fulfill his dream of teaching woodshop which he did at Merced High School for 38 years. One of the great joys of his life was working with young people and he was so pleased any time he ran into one of his many former students around Merced and got to hear of their success.
Steve was an avid hunter but also a conservationist. He received many awards for his work with cavity-nesting birds, especially wood ducks, over the last 48 years. He built and maintained hundreds of nest boxes and banded the birds that used them. Over 100,000 baby birds were hatched from his boxes. He was a founder of the California Wood Duck Program which has grown to over 400 volunteers who monitor nest boxes. He was especially happy to share his knowledge and skills with others including the many young aspiring wildlife biologists he was able to help train in field work. His study of kestrels at U.C. Merced is on-going.
He also loved ocean fishing and spent summers salmon fishing commercially out of Dillon Beach in his own boat, the Sea Brant. He was a Merced Breakfast Lions Club member and belonged to Elks.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Edith Bryan Simmons and William Simmons and a brother, Douglas Simmons. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret; his daughter, Deanne Simmons Allen (Peter); a nephew, James Simmons (Leslie) and grand-niece, Emma.
The family would like to thank Dennis McCabe, F.N.P; Dr. Mak; everyone at Mercy Hospital; and the Hinds Hospice staff for the compassionate care they provided for Steve.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent in Steve's memory to the Wood Duck Program at:
California Waterfowl Association, 1346 Blue Oaks Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678
or online at: calwaterfowl.org
Services will be private due to the pandemic, but the family encourages you to share memories and pictures at www.stratfordevansfunerals.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.