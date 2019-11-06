Steven (Spot) Robert Adams
April 3, 1954 - October 22, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Adams announces his passing, at the age of 65, after a short courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born to Dr. Walter and Eileen Adams in Oakland, California. He attended local Merced Schools and after graduating from Merced High School he pursued a career as a self-employed painter that took him from Merced CA, to Lincoln City, Ore., on to Bend, Ore., and then to Pasco, WA where he resided for the last 16 years. Steve was well known for his craftsmanship as a painter. Although Steve was battling cancer, he completed his last painting project a week before his passing.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim, and sister Carol. He is survived by his wife Jeni of Pasco, WA; daughters Becky Adams of Bend, Ore. and Sarah Wilcox (Victor) of Clovis, CA; grandchildren Michael and Mia of Clovis, CA; brothers Walt (Barbara) of Merced, CA, Bill (Vicky) of Bend, Ore., and Tom of Lafayette, Ore. Steve also leaves behing nieces Tasha, Christen, and Katie; nephews Robert and Thomas; in-laws Regis and Ruth Rottinghaus (Tri-Cities, WA); brother in-laws Rodney and Jeffrey Rottinghaus (Tri-Cities, WA).
Spot's great personality and sense of humor will be dearly missed by his family and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Spot's animated facial expressions were priceless.
A private memorial sesrvice is pending in Pasco, Washington.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019