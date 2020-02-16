Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Craig Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Craig Kennedy

Jul 2, 1961 - Feb 8, 2020

Steven Craig Kennedy passed away peacefully from the dreaded scourge of cancer on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Steve was born in Merced in 1961 and is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Kennedy and Sharyn Polzine.

Steve was a graduate of Merced High School, where he played football and made many lifelong friends. He worked as a certified fork lift driver.

His greatest pleasures in life were spending time with his family and friends, playing the guitar, especially with his nephews; scratching lottery tickets, playing poker, snacking, the Giants, boating on the lake, riding motorcycles, skiing, country music, watching movies and his tropical fish. He was tenderhearted and sentimental and a known crier. He was adored and spoiled by his sisters, who survive him, Gloria and Ron Emery, Janna and Romeo Hernandez and Julie Roberts and her partner Terry Brown, along with nieces and nephews, who will all miss his love, his smile and especially his laughter.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Lifeplace Church located at 2740 N. CA-59, Merced, California and will be followed by a luncheon. All friends and family are invited to attend.

www.cvobituaries.com





Steven Craig KennedyJul 2, 1961 - Feb 8, 2020Steven Craig Kennedy passed away peacefully from the dreaded scourge of cancer on Saturday, February 8, 2020.Steve was born in Merced in 1961 and is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Kennedy and Sharyn Polzine.Steve was a graduate of Merced High School, where he played football and made many lifelong friends. He worked as a certified fork lift driver.His greatest pleasures in life were spending time with his family and friends, playing the guitar, especially with his nephews; scratching lottery tickets, playing poker, snacking, the Giants, boating on the lake, riding motorcycles, skiing, country music, watching movies and his tropical fish. He was tenderhearted and sentimental and a known crier. He was adored and spoiled by his sisters, who survive him, Gloria and Ron Emery, Janna and Romeo Hernandez and Julie Roberts and her partner Terry Brown, along with nieces and nephews, who will all miss his love, his smile and especially his laughter.A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Lifeplace Church located at 2740 N. CA-59, Merced, California and will be followed by a luncheon. All friends and family are invited to attend. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close