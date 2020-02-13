Steven Craig Kennedy
Jul 2, 1961 - Feb 8, 2020
Steven Craig Kennedy passed away peacefully from the dreaded scourge of cancer on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Steve was born in Merced in 1961 and is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Kennedy and Sharyn Polzine.
Steve was a graduate of Merced High School, where he played football and made many lifelong friends. He worked as a certified fork lift driver.
His greatest pleasures in life were spending time with his family and friends, playing the guitar, especially with his nephews; scratching lottery tickets, playing poker, snacking, the Giants, boating on the lake, riding motorcycles, skiing, country music, watching movies and his tropical fish. He was tenderhearted and sentimental and a known crier. He was adored and spoiled by his sisters, who survive him, Gloria and Ron Emery, Janna and Romeo Hernandez and Julie Roberts and her partner Terry Brown, along with nieces and nephews, who will all miss his love, his smile and especially his laughter.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Lifeplace Church located at 2740 N. CA-59, Merced, California and will be followed by a luncheon. All friends and family are invited to attend.
