Steven Martinez

May 7, 1990 - November 6, 2020

Merced, California - Steven John Martinez was born on May 7, 1990 and passed away November 6, 2020 in Merced, CA. He was a lifetime resident of Merced, although he lived in Las Vegas, Nevada for six years with his significant other and their 2 children.

Steven was a very dedicated father and a entrepreneur. He owned and operated a screenprinting business here in Merced. Steven loved to play baseball and was passionate about riding his motorcycle. He also loved fishing.

Steven is preceded in death by his sister Cynthia Martinez. He is survived by his significant other Denise Nuno and their 2 children, Steven Mason Martinez (8 yrs.) and daughter Kaylee Martinez (2 yrs.). Steven is also survived by his mother Lilia Rodriguez, his father Steve Martinez and his siblings, Samuel and Stephanie Martinez, all of Merced.

A reading of the Rosary and funeral Mass will be held on November 19, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 671 E. Yosemite Ave. Merced CA. Interment will take place following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery 260 W. Childs Ave. Merced, CA.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Rosary and Mass will be held outside on St. Patrick's grounds. St. Patrick's will supply a limited amount of seating and has suggested that people attending bring their own chairs. Masks are required.

Steven will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We love you Steven!





