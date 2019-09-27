Steven Louis Weir, 32 John Louis Weir, 2
Passed away September 20, 2019
Steven was born in Turlock, CA & John was born in Clovis, CA. Steven loved and adored his son and John loved his dada. They spent many happy hours riding John's John Deere tractor and playing in the dirt. John loved playing in puddles and throwing balls across the orchard.
Many days John would be found walking through the orchard with his dada following behind him and just letting him explore. John was the light in his father's life. Steven was also an avid video gamer and often taught his nephews how to play his favorite games.
Steven & John are survived by their father/grandpa Daniel Weir step-mom/memaw Teresa Weir, Step-dad/papa Keith Bamford & Mom/G'ma Janet Bamford, Siblings/Aunties Cristi & Kelly, Step-Sister/Aunt Vanicia Nephews/Cousins Zackary & Thomas, Niece/Cousin Lilly, Grandparents/Great Grandparents Robert & Darlene Esau & Bill & Carol Weir, Special Cousin/Brother Donavon & Many Aunts & Uncles and a multitude of cousins.
Services for Steven will be held at 11am on Wednesday, Oct. 2nd at First Southern Baptist Church in Winton, CA. Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 27, 2019