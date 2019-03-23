Steven Lee Yonan
Feb 1, 1961 - Mar 17, 2019
Steven Lee Yonan, 58, passed away on March 17, 2019 in Fresno, CA. He was born February 1, 1961, youngest of 10, to Michael and Jean Yonan at Bloss Hospital in Atwater, CA. He attended elementary school at St. Anthony's and graduated high school from Atwater High in 1979. He had 35 years with PG&E as a lineman. He loved the outdoors. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and grilling. He battled GIST cancer for 2 1/2 years but he never lost his hardworking spirit and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife and daughter, Dannette and Stephani Yonan, step children, Jennifer and Stephen Rose, six grandchildren, and siblings, Maral Findley, David Yonan, Michael Yonan, and Jeannie Magan. Service will be held at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way Atwater, CA on March 30, 2019 at 12 noon.
www.cvobituaries.com
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 23, 2019