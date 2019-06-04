Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Louise Arkin Belcher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Arkin Belcher

January 3,1941 - April 13,2019

Susan Louise Arkin Belcher was born on January 3, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Julius T. Arkin and Clarice Johnson. After graduating from West Bloomfield High School in 1958, she moved out west to North Hollywood, California where she would meet Paul Marlin Butts, whom she married on January 30, 1960. Together, they would have two children, Steven Montgomery and Karen Jeanne, and raise them in Los Gatos, California.

Susan was a generous friend, devoted wife, loving mother, beautiful homemaker, diligent employee and a fun and encouraging Nana. Susan had an infectious sense of humor and lived life with a positive attitude and with love for everyone around her. Her last months on this earth were lived with intense love, a sweet gratitude, quiet faith, and amazing courage and dignity in the face of horrible suffering due to cancer. Susan's Path to Peace was completed when she entered Heaven and the arms of Jesus on April 13 at 10:30 a.m.

While raising their children, Susan went to community college and obtained an Associate's Degree in Social Work and would go on to serve with great love and empathy at a school for children with special needs. Next, Susan would work diligently for a pharmaceutical company in Palo Alto for ten years as an Executive Administrative Assistant.

Susan and Paul enjoyed hosting family and friends at their different lake houses throughout the years. Many summer days were spent having a beach picnic, sailing or motor boating.

Susan was a creative artist and shared her beautiful and inspiring decoupage terra-cotta pots to the delight of many women's groups, friends and family.

Susan and Paul were married for 42 years and retired to Lake Wildwood in Susan's "Dream Home" over-looking the lake with a wrap-around white porch. Susan, referred to as Nana by her grandchildren, loved to have her children and grandchildren at the house for lake picnics and boating fun on the water. She especially enjoyed having her grandkids one at a time for special over-night visits with Nana and Papa.

Susan took back her maiden name, Arkin, after her unfortunate divorce from Paul Butts on June 30, 2003.

Susan faced her new life with determination, humor and love.

Susan met Gary Belcher on November 22, 2005. They were married in Bodega Bay on July 18, 2006. Susan and Gary spent 13 and a half wonderful years together. Morrow Bay was their favorite place to take their RV along the ocean. They enjoyed numerous family gatherings with both sides of their families. Susan's favorite phrase was, "Saved the best for last." Her loss is incomprehensible.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years Gary Belcher, her brother Michael Arkin, her niece Amy Johnson, her nephew Micheal Karl, her children Steven Butts and Karen (Brad) Penfold, and four grandchildren; Katie and Jenna Butts, and Conner (Mary Beth) Penfold and Kevin (Katelyn) Penfold and great-granddaughter Clare Ellen Penfold.

Susan is preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Butts, her father Julius T. Arkin, her mother Clarice Arkin, and her sister Julianne Karl.

Susan's Belcher and Penfold families honored her beautiful life at a private "Beach Lake Picnic" celebration in Elk Grove on May 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests a donation to a beloved canine rescue organization that brought great joy to Susan - Panda Paws Rescue.

Panda Paws Rescue

805 N. E. Perry Road

Washougal, WA. 98671

To give through their website please email

https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1647461

Please indicate "In memory of Susan Arkin" with your memorial donation.

www.cvobituaries.com



