Susie Mello
March 7, 1924 - October 23, 2019
Susie (F) Mello was preceded in death by her husband Frank Martin Mello, Sr. and by her first born, Frankie Mello, her daughter, Marlene F. Mello, and son John A. Mello. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Mello) Rizzi, her grandsons Joseph Burek,Jr. (Erin); Darin Burek (Monica); and Brandon Burek (Angelina); as well as her brothers Pete Fenrich, and Phillip Fenrich. She had five great-grandchildren. She was born into a family of nine children in Fresno California.
Susie was a homemaker for years. However, she found her calling working part-time at the library in the "old school" building in El Nido, California. She enjoyed finding the "right books" for the El Nido residents and the school children.
Private service to be held at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, California.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019