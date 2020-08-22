Suzan Angela Hauhuth
May 6, 1956 - August 13, 2020
Suzan Angela Elkins Hauhuth, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away at her home unexpectedly August 13, 2020.
Suzan was born May 6, 1956, in Torrance, CA, to William Delbert Elkins and Iris Walton Elkins. She grew up and attended schools in Morro Bay, California and graduated from Morro Bay High School Class of 1974. She also attended Cuesta College and received her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education.
On July 23, 1983, she married Lavern "Vern" Preston Hauhuth in Atwater, California. Together, they had one daughter, Amy. They made their home in Atwater where Suzan worked as a Preschool Teacher for Head Start. In 2015, they retired to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Vern passed away July 27, 2020.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Sunday School teaching the teenagers and in Primary as the Nursery Leader off and on for 20 years. She loved to crochet, bake, visit with friends, go to the beach, and read her scriptures. She also loved children.
Suzan is survived by her daughter, Amy (Andrew) Smith of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, brother, Robert (Alicia Petrick) Elkins of Mission Viejo, CA; sister, Judy Elkins of Lodi, CA; and one grandson, Joshua Richard Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Hauhuth; parents, William and Iris Elkins; and sister, Sherrie Elkins.
Services will also be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Atwater Ward, 5554 N. Winton Way in Atwater, California. A visitation will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Mariposa Cemetery in Mariposa, California. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
. www.cvobituaries.com