Sylvia Doreen LopezMarch 24, 1955 - August 10, 2020Sylvia Doreen Lopez, age 65 of Merced Ca. passed away on August 10th, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.Born in Fort Ord, Ca., she was the first born daughter of Aurelio and Betty Lopez. Sylvia was the oldest of 5 siblings; David Lopez, Danny Lopez, Gary Lopez and Veronica Lopez. She graduated Indio High School in 1973 and later obtained her AA degree from Merced Junior College.She was a member of Jubilee Covenant Church in Merced, Ca. She enjoyed listening to oldies music and watching movies with her Aunt Sandy. She will be remembered for the love for her family and football.She is survived by her 3 children, Farrah Diaz, Vincent Lopez, and Alessandra Lopez-Jimenez. 8 grandchildren; Brianna Torres, Gabriella Gutierrez, Angel Gilbert, Gregory GIlbert Jr., Michael Diaz, Xitlalli Lopez-Aguilar, Adrian Woods, Aurelio Lopez. 1 great grandchild; Jasmine Gutierrez-Botello and her beloved cat Papii.A memorial service was held in Atwater, Ca. on August 11th, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life for Sylvia in her hometown of La Quinta, Ca. on August 30th. from 5pm-9pm.We would like to thank the staff at Mercy Davis Cancer Center and her amazing Oncologist, Dr Sidhu. Hinds Hospice for their support. Sylvia's caregiver Mellissa and her granddaughter Brianna, who was Sylvias biggest cheerleader encouraging her yaya every step of the way throughout her battle.We will miss you Babydoll!