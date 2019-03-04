Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sylvia M. Machado

Jun 22, 1926 – Feb 26, 2019

Sylvia Marie Machado a longtime resident of Atwater, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Merced surrounded by her family. Sylvia was 92 years old. She was born June 22, 1926 to Joe and Cecilia Souza in Los Banos. She was one of five Souza brothers and sisters.

Sylvia married Elmer Machado in 1945 and they raised their family in Atwater. She worked as an Educational Aid for Merced County for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer and her son Steve Machado. She is survived her son Mike Machado & wife Linda of Winton, her daughters Bernie Schropp & husband Rob, CC Boyce & husband Jack, and Ida Baraldi & husband Matt all of Atwater. She also leaves her beloved 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Norma DiGiorno & husband Pat of Arizona.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3-7 P.M. at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way, Atwater. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 A.M. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 260 W. Childs Ave, Merced.

