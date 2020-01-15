Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tammie Lyn Machado

March 13, 1969 - December 21, 2019

Tammie machado was born on March 13th, 1969 in Montebello Ca. and left this world to be with the lord December 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. A loving and kind hearted person, Tammie's love for her family and friends was immence. Her laugh and smile contagious to everyone around her. Tammie is survived by her parents Carol and Kenneth Nichols (Mariposa),The love of her life and husband of 19 years Mark Machado (Stevinson). Her children; Falisha Wanner (Bear Valley), Brandon Moss (Merced), Ashley Paradis (Mariposa) and Brain Paradis (Florida). Plus four "bonus" children that came from Mark Machado; Mellisa Taylor (Merced), Samantha Felix (Mariposa), Amanda Machado (merced) and Nathan Machado (Texas). Three sisters; Nichole Rochette (Florida), Karie Costa (Bootjack) and Kendra Silva (Bootjack). She also leaves behind 22 grand

kids who loved and adored her. Tammie was a passionate figure of strenght who never waned in her support or love of her family. Her sprit, joyand caring heart will be celebrated Saturday January 18, 2020 @ 10:30am Mccay Hall 2820 State Hwy 140 Catheys Valley Ca. 95306

Tammie Lyn MachadoMarch 13, 1969 - December 21, 2019Tammie machado was born on March 13th, 1969 in Montebello Ca. and left this world to be with the lord December 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. A loving and kind hearted person, Tammie's love for her family and friends was immence. Her laugh and smile contagious to everyone around her. Tammie is survived by her parents Carol and Kenneth Nichols (Mariposa),The love of her life and husband of 19 years Mark Machado (Stevinson). Her children; Falisha Wanner (Bear Valley), Brandon Moss (Merced), Ashley Paradis (Mariposa) and Brain Paradis (Florida). Plus four "bonus" children that came from Mark Machado; Mellisa Taylor (Merced), Samantha Felix (Mariposa), Amanda Machado (merced) and Nathan Machado (Texas). Three sisters; Nichole Rochette (Florida), Karie Costa (Bootjack) and Kendra Silva (Bootjack). She also leaves behind 22 grandkids who loved and adored her. Tammie was a passionate figure of strenght who never waned in her support or love of her family. Her sprit, joyand caring heart will be celebrated Saturday January 18, 2020 @ 10:30am Mccay Hall 2820 State Hwy 140 Catheys Valley Ca. 95306 Published in Merced Sun Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020

