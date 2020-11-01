Teresa "Terry" M. Schodorf
July 15, 1956 - October 27, 2020
Teresa "Terry" M. Schodorf, 64, wife of Tim Schodorf of Willard, Ohio, died on October 27, 2020 at the St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio from complications due the COVID-19 virus.
Born July 15, 1956, in Merced, California, she is the daughter of Joe Zuniga and the late Nina Zuniga. Mrs. Schodorf attended Merced High School and worked in the hospitality and retail service industry for over three decades. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, spending time in her garden, and taking care of her cats.
She is survived by her sons, Gilbert Rios Jr. and his partner, Cindy Rios of Merced, California, Joseph Rios and his husband, Ray of Brookline, Massachusetts, and Christopher Rios and his husband, Scott of Portland, Maine; three grandchildren, Michael, Victoria, and Autumn of Merced, California. She is also survived by sisters, Joanne Gilb of Altus, Oklahoma, Sylvia Zuniga of Merced, California, Rosemary Jenkins and her husband, Millard of Merced, California, and Delores Zuniga and her partner, Juan Garcia of Merced, California; 12 nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she is predeceased by sister, Mary Austin.
Due to the pandemic, a small family service will be held with immediate family with an in-person service to be announced when it is safe for family and friends to travel between states. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the name of Terry Schodorf to the American Lung Association
or the American Humane Society. The family is especially grateful for the kind and thoughtful care she received from the nurses at St. Vincent's Hospital during her final stay. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
. www.cvobituaries.com