Nov 2, 1928 - Mar 17, 2019

Teresa Marie Palermo, AKA "BEBE" Reno, a longtime resident of Los Banos passed away at her residence in Los Banos, California on March 17, 2019. She was 90 years old.

She was born on November 2, 1928, the daughter of Dominic and Victoria Palermo. She met the love of her life Bill Reno Sr. and married him on June 2, 1947. They raised five beautiful children in Los Banos. "Bebe" worked at Carlos Villa for 50 years. She was an ambitious and hard working woman. She dedicated her life to her family and job. Her spunky personality, home cooked Italian dishes and warm hospitality will forever be missed in our hearts and stomach's. Love you Nana, Amen. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly and lovingly by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill Reno Sr., sisters: Helen Paradiso, Minnie Torre, Vikki Adrian, Michele Reno and one granchild, Jon Michael Reno.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Bill Reno Jr., Tinker Vanek and Julie Reno, 3 nephews, 6 grandchildren, one great grandchild, many family and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1pm at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

Funeral Home Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc

1840 S Center Ave

Los Banos , CA 93635

